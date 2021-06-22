BELTON — The city of Belton extended the scope of its 2021 Street Overlay Project on Tuesday when additional roadways were added to the project during a City Council meeting.
City officials identified six segments of Belton roadways in the project’s change order: North Blair Street between East Fourth Avenue and East Fifth Avenue; Chisholm Trail Parkway between Ingram Lane and Spring Canyon Road; Chisholm Trail Parkway between Matador Cove and Dunns Canyon Road; East Avenue C from Wall Street to east of the median striping; Commerce Drive between the Sparta Road roundabout and the Goodwill store entrance driveway; and Forest Drive.
Manholes are slated to be improved as part of the program.
Paul Romer, a city of Belton spokesman, told the Telegram these roadways were added to the 2021 Street Overlay Project after the project’s bid — $586,230 awarded to Cedar Park-based Texas Materials Group — came in $163,770 under its $750,000 available budget.
“Contract law states up to 25 percent of the bid can be added by change order,” a staff report from Public Works Director Angellia Points said. “The total cost to add the streets and work listed above is $77,112.45, which is under the 25 percent threshold and still within the available street overlay funding.”
The report noted how there is a remaining $63,000 in the project’s budget for contingencies.
When Council members first elected to move forward with the project in April, interim Assistant Public Works Director Scott Hodde emphasized how the project would continue the city’s dedication toward improving Belton roads.
“There also will be adjustments to manholes in certain areas and valve covers replaced throughout the project,” Hodde said. “We also have a certain amount of asphalt tonnage for soft spots should (crews) see any or find any they can repair.”
Since the Belton City Council adopted a five-year Street Maintenance Plan in 2014, about 34 percent of Belton’s streets have undergone preservation, according to the city.
These additions are not expected to add additional time to the contract.