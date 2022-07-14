Many Bell County residents are currently without power, according to Oncor’s power outage map.
The map shows more than 1,400 customers locally affected by power outages, with many of them in the city of Holland. Holland, the map shows, has 1,191 customers without power and an estimated restoration time of 3:30 p.m.
More than 350 outages have also been seen scattered throughout Temple and Belton.
Map data shows south Temple with 288 customers affected by the outage, west Temple with 50 and Belton with 34.
In the western half of the county, areas of Killeen and Harker Heights have also seen outages affect more than 3,800 of the company’s customers.
The estimated restoration time for most of the customers in the county ranges from 3:30 to 4 p.m.