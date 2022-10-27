Several Belton residents voiced their concerns on Tuesday over a zoning change that will allow for a new travel center south of Interstate 14 and east of Simmons Road — an 11-acre site that is expected to feature several gasoline pumps, a convenience store and space for two restaurants.
“This property was annexed into the city limits in 2009 and assigned the Agricultural Zoning District at that time,” Tina Moore, a planner with the city of Belton, said. “The applicant is a prospective buyer of this property.”
Although the proposed use is allowed in the Commercial Highway Zoning District, which Belton City Council OK’d on Tuesday, Tammy Nesby was among the concerned Belton residents who cited adverse health effects from benzene and other chemicals emitted at gas stations
“I live within 200 feet of the proposed travel center,” she said during the public comments portion of a Belton City Council meeting on Tuesday night. “At one time, the tanks in the ground were the concern. Nowadays with modern double-walled tanks that concern is no longer as great. Several studies conducted over the past decade have shown that enough benzene and gasoline is released to the air to threaten the health of those that live up to 500 feet from a gas station.
Sudie Foster, a fellow Belton resident, shared those worries.
“We are a quiet little neighborhood,” she said. “We would appreciate it if anything commercial goes in because it could benefit our neighborhood, but not gas stations with all of the health problems and possible crime with it being open late. Do we really need that if we have one two exits away on FM 1670?”
Yet many others were for the proposed development at 7379 W. U.S. Highway 190 Service Road in Belton.
“I am a 2019 graduate of Belton High School and a 2020 graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor,” Allison Robison, who has since relocated to Temple, said. “I hope the city would zone this property as a Commercial Highway Zoning District in order to support economic growth and development in our town. I know that crime has been mentioned a lot but according to the 2020 Department of Public Safety report on all crimes in the state of Texas, gas stations and convenience stores had drastically lower rates of crime in comparison to grocery stories, residences and commercial establishments. The city of Belton is a great place and the zoning for this property would greatly help the city in a positive way.”
With many concerns raised, Moore — who emphasized that a subdivision plat and building permit will need to be issued before any construction begins — noted how the applicant has already been willing to modify their conceptual site plan to remove truck parking and provide better screening.
Place 1 Councilman John Holmes appreciated that willingness to compromise.
“I think the property owner is diligent, thoughtful and respectful,” he said. “It’s very difficult to deny a property owner the right to develop from a commercial standpoint when he’s at the crossroads of a major I-14 intersection. So hopefully we can be good neighbors moving forward to see that the development is done to quality and is a gateway to our community.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter echoed that sentiment.
“If I was building something I would want to try and do everything I could to assuage the concerns of those neighbors,” he said. “But given where it is on I-14 and the development of I-14 and the growth in the area, I can’t think of a legitimate legal reason why we should object to the zoning change. I know that’s not what you want to hear, but we have to look at property rights and ownership and the location.”