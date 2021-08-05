Temple’s town square will be the site of a job fair and nightly block party Friday.
The job fair will be 3-6 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas office in the Santa Fe Business Center, 201 W. Ave. A.
Nineteen employers, including Temple police and fire departments and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, will participate in the job fair, which is expected to attract at least 100 people, Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry said.
Available positions include many in the manufacturing and distribution industries. The need for local employees is critical, Henry said, adding that many companies have immediate needs.
“Manufacturing and distribution are a huge sector of our local economy,” Henry said. “Many companies are really hurting.”
Job seekers who register at the fair will receive a free snow cone from Kona Ice, he said.
After the job fair, the Chamber will hold its Summer Sizzle block party, a reimaging of a Chamber Business After Hours event previously held at Wildflower Country Club.
The party will be 6-9:30 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza.
There will be live music as well as food trucks and about 20 market vendors, including sponsor booths. Kids can get their faces painted or adults can take mini-dance lessons.
“The thought was ‘Let’s do something different, something fun,’” Henry said. “It’s wide open to the public.”
The events coincide with the downtown Temple First Friday activities, that include food and drink specials, live music and more at local restaurants and other businesses.
The Summer Sizzle, Henry said, could be viewed as a back-to-school gathering and “an opportunity to enjoy the ambiance of the Santa Fe Plaza … the fountains, music, food trucks and, of course, the market vendors.”
Santa Fe Plaza “is the heart” of Temple. “This is where it all begins,” he said.