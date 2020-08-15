After more than 35 plus years of service, Carole Warlick retired Aug. 1 as general manager of Belton-based Hill Country Transit District.
She was responsible for the management of the regional public transit system that covers Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Llano, Mason, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties. The system handles bus service in Temple, Belton and Killeen.
A native of Fort Stockton, Warlick was named a certified community transit manager in April 1999.
She has received the 1996 Texas Department of Transportation Friend-of-Texas Transit Award as well as the 2004 Community Transportation of the Year (National) Award, among other awards.
Warlick’s management included future growth for the transit district. Administrative functions were moved from a small warehouse to a 6,500-square-foot administrative facility built for the transit agency in 2011.
The agency also purchased a 15-acre commercial property and renovated it into a Central Operations Complex consisting of an operations management building, an eight-bay maintenance shop, a central dispatch and drivers-lounge building, a fueling facility and an automated bus wash.
Under her leadership, the district increased its annual operating budget from about $772,000 in 1988 to more than $9 million in 2020.
Warlick said her retirement is bittersweet.
“You don’t do something this long without it becoming a major part of your life. I’ll miss the people more than anything — the drivers and staff, as well as all the people who I’ve worked with and become friends with throughout the region and the state,” she said in a news release. “But, it’s time to move on to the next phase of my life. I intend to spend a lot of time outdoors, enjoying riding horseback, working in the yard and my new greenhouse, and just being out in nature, which has always been my happy place.”
“I just want to thank all of you that have made this job more than just a job and that have contributed so much to the well-being of so many in Central Texas,” Warlick said.