A boil water notice issued Wednesday by Little Elm Valley Water Supply Corp. was lifted Thursday.
Customers affected by the notice live northeast of Temple and east of Troy — from FM 935 to Berger Road and Curtis Williams to Interstate 35.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 8-20-20,” the water supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.