The Elm Creek Water Supply on Tuesday issued a boil water notice for customers on Jennifer Lane after a line break was reported.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions can contact Elm Creek Water Supply at 254-853-3838 or visit 603 Ave. E in Moody.