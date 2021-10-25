BELTON — Bell County’s Commissioner Court precincts will not need to move this year following an order on rezoning approved by the body on Monday.
The order approved by the court found that the current Commissioner precincts are in compliance with both state and federal redistricting laws. Consultants for the county found that no redistricting was needed.
Bell County partnered with Temple, Temple Independent School District and Killeen to redistrict and hired consultant Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP.
Gunnar Seaquist, partner with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, said that while the county doesn’t need to redistrict, it should still finalize its map by the normal Nov. 13 deadline. The deadline is the day when candidates can file to run in the March 2022 primaries around the state.
“And so, if we were going to redistrict or take some affirmative action, we would need to do it before that time,” Seaquist said. “Since no action is technically required, there is not really a deadline for not doing so … but it makes sense to go ahead and get it adopted before”
The redistricting process this year is happening later than in previous decades due to issues regarding a late report of Census numbers by the federal government.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn explained the effects of receiving this data late during a meeting earlier this month for residents who wanted to know more.
“Because of the lateness of the release of the data from Census this cycle, and the anticipated work of the Legislature, we have a very condensed timeframe to do whatever redistricting might be necessary or desired,” Blackburn said.
While no redistricting is needed for the Commissioner precincts, other rezoning will be needed on the county level.
Seaquist said the county will need to adjust and add some voting precincts around the county after meeting with elections officials.
Commissioners said they wanted this process to be completed before the end of the year, preferably sometime in early to mid December.
Seaquist said the process should be done by that time, probably sometime in late November to early December, with his firm working with the county’s election administrator.
“There is not a statutory or hard-set deadline. What is going to drive the deadline for redrawing election precincts is going to be the practical needs of the county election administrator,” Seaquist said. “So as we work through this process, we will be working with the county’s elections administrator to see what sort of timeframe they will need to implement the new district, recode the voter files and get their ballots ready.”
Other parties that are still working on redistricting, such as Temple, have a bit longer due to not having primaries in March.