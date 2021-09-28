Belton City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance adopting a new sidewalk, trails and shared-use paths master plan on Tuesday — a plan that Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said was “long awaited.”
The city of Belton’s previous ordinance, adopted on Sept. 8, 2015, required sidewalks on both sides of arterial and both sides of all collector streets internal to the subdivision and the subdivision side of perimeter streets.
However, the new ordinance aims to provide a greater long-range vision for Belton by identifying where sidewalks and trails could be built in the future.
“It is intended to enhance connectivity in conjunction with future private development and to provide planning level, or conceptual level information intended to supplement the system of sidewalks, trails and shared-use paths throughout the city and in the extraterritorial jurisdiction,” Planning Director Bob van Til said in a staff report.
This master plan particularly addresses the retrofitting of these sidewalks, trails and shared-use paths in residential areas, commercial areas, industrial areas and areas with potential for new development, according to the city of Belton.
“The plan before you shows the desired locations,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said during a meeting on Tuesday. “We don’t know if sidewalks will be warranted (in the extraterritorial district) just yet … but to have it on the plan gives us the opportunity to evaluate the need.”
Listi, who believes Belton has made a great start in creating a system, is looking forward to the new master plan being implemented.
Carpenter agreed and relayed his appreciation to the city’s staff for their effort in its development.
“We appreciate all the work that is going into this, because I know that this has been a long trail that we’ve gone down here,” Carpenter said.