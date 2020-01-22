BELTON — The scheduled closure of the Sparta Road-Commerce Drive roundabout was pushed back, according to a city official.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said that the traffic circle will temporarily close for up to six hours starting at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
“The roundabout was originally scheduled to close tonight, but it was postponed due to the potential for inclement weather,” Romer said Wednesday.
National Weather Service forecasts show a 90 percent chance of precipitation Wednesday afternoon, with drizzle and fog throughout the day.
“The structure is closing to conduct a test to determine why sections of concrete are cracking,” Romer said. “Should inclement weather occur, the test would be rescheduled.”
The city spokesman said the closure is scheduled during the evening to minimize traffic disruptions. He added that the roundabout will reopen before Tuesday morning traffic begins.
The traffic circle — which had similar cracking issues in November 2018 — is one of the main routes to several schools, including Belton High School, the BHS Ninth Grade Center and Sparta Elementary.
Austin-based Smith Contracting built the roundabout three years ago as part of a larger, four-part $3.1 million Sparta Road reconstruction project.