The Belton Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, a financial tool that has helped fund several public improvements since 2004, was extended for an additional 20 years during a recent Belton City Council meeting.
It was set to expire in 2024.
“During the past 24 months, we have been exploring adjustments to Belton’s TIRZ,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said last week. “The consideration has focused on adjustments in the TIRZ boundary and extension of its term.”
Although Belton ISD opted to not participate — in response to the negative impact it could have on its revenues — the TIRZ board, the Bell County Commissioners Court and the Belton City Council agreed that an extension to 2042 would be beneficial.
Under the agreement, KPA Engineers was contracted to develop an amended project plan that would extend the TIRZ boundary from 3,215 acres to 4,384 acres with four additional areas added to the previous three.
“The newly added parcels meet the criteria for inclusion within the zone in that they are predominantly open or underdeveloped and, because of obsolete platting, deterioration of structures of site improvements, or other factors, substantially impair or arrest the sound growth of the municipality or county,” the amended project plan said.
Approximately $85.8 million in priority projects and an additional $94.3 million in projects, if funding becomes available, are currently proposed within the updated boundaries.
This list of public improvements — which would impact streets, sidewalks, drainage, facilities, grants and administrative costs — can be accessed online at bit.ly/3EF8kQu after clicking on the packet for the Nov. 8 meeting and going to pages 101 and 102.
“Projects in this list could change annually,” Listi said. “It could change more than once a year. There’s not any fixed nature to it. There’s a lot of flexibility in these projects and in the additional projects that could come.
Place 7 Councilwoman Stephanie O’Banion appreciated that flexibility.
“It is a great economic tool to have in your tool kit,” she said. “Knowing that we can change the projects and plans at times (is wonderful) because I would like to see more façade type work in Belton. It costs a lot and I’d love us to consider a higher amount for those projects.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter shared that sentiment.
“At some point in time we’re going to have to address Main Street,” he said. “It’s not on either one of these lists. I don’t have a solution for Main Street but I know that we’re going to come up with some ideas and thoughts about what we’re going to do, because it is not sustainable with the growth rate that we have at this time.”
The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the extension and boundary expansion amendment on Nov. 7.