BELTON — Bell County continued to allow outdoor burnings Monday after its Commissioners Court decided against ordering a burn ban.
In a note to officials, Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt advised against implementing the ban as weather and drought conditions locally were still fine. The commissioners consider the burn ban each weak as local weather conditions change.
The county looks at multiple factors when deciding if a ban should be implemented including wind speeds, temperatures, humidity and the amount of burnable fuels locally.