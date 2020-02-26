Baylor Scott & White Health’s Glenda Tanner Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center – Temple will begin construction on a new radiation oncology facility that will benefit Central Texas patients being treated for cancer, officials announced Wednesday.
With new radiation treatment equipment and more room for procedures, the facility will be able to treat up to 70 patients per day.
Located on the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple campus, the two-story, 27,000-square-foot facility will be adjacent to the Vasicek Cancer Center and will allow patients to receive all cancer treatments in one location. It is estimated to be complete in the summer of 2021.
“This new facility will greatly improve the overall patient experience and allow us to provide more high level procedures,” Dr. Niloyjyoti Deb, chairman, radiation oncology at Baylor Scott & White – Temple, said in a news release. “Many of these procedures can be performed in the new specialty rooms, decreasing the wait time for patients.”
Established in the 1960s, the radiation oncology program on the campus of Baylor Scott & White – Temple has grown through the decades, modernizing in 2010.
The radiation oncology program provides a multitude of treatments for breast, lung, gastrointestinal, head and neck, gynecologic, and genitourinary cancers by board-certified radiation oncologists, according to the release. With several radiation therapy options available, medical staff can select appropriate treatments, including the use of technologies that may reduce a patient’s treatment time from six weeks to as little as five days, depending on the type of cancer.
“As cancer treatments have continued to advance, modernizing the radiation oncology areas is essential to providing the most up-to-date and innovative therapies,” said Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, chief medical officer, Baylor Scott & White – Temple region. “This expansion will allow us to remain on the forefront of the medical community and expand as patients’ needs grow.”