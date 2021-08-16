BELTON — Bell County set both its tax rate and budget Monday — which consists of a $118.7 million general fund.
County Commissioners unanimously approved both items — which include funding for employee pay increases and new public safety or judicial positions — during their weekly meeting. The tax rate and the budget are for fiscal year 2022 that is set to start on Oct. 1.
The new tax rate of 39.43 cents per $100 in valuation is 3.1 cents lower than the rate of 42.53 cents set by the county last year.
Commissioners set the rate at the no-new-revenue tax rate — which would bring in the same amount of revenue from the same properties as last year.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson thanked the other commissioners at the meeting and said this year’s budget was a balance of funding the work that needed to be done while keeping taxes low.
“Just for the people out there in Bell County, there were a lot of things that were requested that didn’t get done this year,” Whitson said. “I wish we could do everything but it would not be responsible for us to do everything that every department head needs all at one time because we couldn’t afford it. Being good stewards of the taxpayer dollar, we had to tell some folks no.”
The county did hold a second public hearing on both the tax rate and the budget Monday, though no residents signed up to speak.
County officials said that while property taxes collected did raise about $1.9 million in the new budget, this was due to new properties on the tax rolls, which added more than $2.8 million in revenues.
For the owner of a home valued at $200,000, the new tax rate would mean that they would pay $788.60 per year in property taxes.
Some highlighted expenses in the budget included a 2 percent countywide pay increase for employees, amounting to about $1.03 million. Another expense was the addition of 39 new positions, most of which relate to public safety or the judicial system, for $2.16 million.
County Judge David Blackburn also highlighted the county budgeted $3.5 million to house county jail inmates in the facilities of other counties.
In the budget, Blackburn highlighted that personnel costs took up more than $70.2 million of the total budget, with only $48.5 million left for operating funds.
“The county is a service-based organization, which means that most of our expenses are in people and personnel because we deal in services,” Blackburn said. “So that means that our personnel expenditures will make up a majority of our budget.”
Annual contracts
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners also approved various agreements with other organizations as well as annual contracts for needed items and services.
In 28 agreements with other entities, the county approved giving out more than $3.9 million for various programs and initiatives. These items included the county giving $20,000 to the Children’s Advocacy Center to provide for coordinated case care, forensic interviews and other needed services.
These funds were on top of the more than $13 million approved for 51 annual contracts, which included the purchase of construction materials.