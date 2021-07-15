Andrew Rabroker loves to cook with his family.
“I really enjoy cooking at home with my brother and my dad,” Andrew said. “My favorite thing to cook with them is cheese enchiladas, because they’re pretty easy to cook and you can make a lot of them.”
Andrew said it is always enjoyable watching a dinner dish be completed following a trip to the grocery store.
“It’s interesting seeing what you can make by just sort of combining ingredients,” he said.
On Thursday, Andrew furthered his culinary skills during a weeklong cooking camp hosted by the city of Temple at the Gober Party House, 1516 W. Ave. H in Temple — a camp that Terri Holloway, a parks and recreation specialist, said is in its eighth year.
“The cooking camp has been great so far,” Holloway said. “This week is all about desserts and the kids are loving it. It’s been working out great.”
Since the camp began on Monday, children — ages eight to 13 — has baked a variety of desserts, including cupcakes, cheesecake, cinnamon rolls, banana bread and peach cobbler.
Although Andrew has enjoyed his time learning how to bake two desserts each day, he said he loved making homemade icing the most.
“On Monday, we started out with some simple cupcakes and we made some icing, and I think that’s probably going to be what I end up making the most … because I feel like you can use that for a lot of different desserts,” he said
Lara Rodriquez, a mother of three, said she was happy the city of Temple approached her about leading the cooking camp.
“It’s really great just interacting with the kids and seeing how much they actually like baking,” she told the Telegram. “A lot of the kids actually really love it … and it feels like I’m giving back to my community while doing something that I love. I just love baking.”
Rodriquez, who opened Lara’s Sweet Treats in 2017, is happy to assist some future chefs in the making.
“My favorite part about this is how the kids actually go home and tell their parents about how much they love cooking,” she said. “I get to have conversations with the parents and the parents are telling me how much fun their kids are having. I’m all about the kids and I love that for them.”