Solar town hall

More than 60 people gathered at the Bell County Expo Center Wednesday night to have their questions regarding a new solar farm planned east of Temple. Residents wrote down their questions on note cards for a representative to read. 

 Shane Monaco | Telegram

The Coufal family has been farming hundreds of acres in eastern Bell County since 1962, and that includes about 350 acres south of Oscar they have been leasing for more than 20 years.

dstone@tdtnews.com