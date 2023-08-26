The Coufal family has been farming hundreds of acres in eastern Bell County since 1962, and that includes about 350 acres south of Oscar they have been leasing for more than 20 years.
They are losing the lease on that land at the end of the month, and a solar farm will be built on blackland once thick with corn, wheat and cotton.
Cotton being grown on the Oscar property has to be harvested by the end of the month — a solar farm company will take control of the property on Sept. 1.
“Most of the farmers in eastern Bell County don’t own but about 30% of the land they farm,” Ed Coufal said. “The rest is leased from absentee owners. Unfortunately, more and more of these owners are taking their land out of feed and fiber, and leasing to solar farms or selling to housing developers.”
Coufal said about 3,000 acres in the Oscar area soon will be “planted” with solar panels.
“Once this land is taken out of farm production, nothing will be grown there,” he said. “No more corn, no more wheat, no more cotton. A lot of the land has been planted in hay for years, so that will cut the amount of hay available to feed livestock. There’s a definite trickle-down effect.”
Coufal has first-hand knowledge of the farm equipment business: He operated Coufal Equipment, a company that sold John Deere tractors and implements, from 1974 until he retired in 2015.
“This is going to have a negative impact on a lot of people and businesses in the Temple, Rogers and Belton area,” Coufal explained. “It takes a lot of equipment to farm — tractors, plows, combines, and those all have parts that need replacing. Plus batteries, fuel, tires … it goes on and on.
“Stores like Tractor Supply and Temple Feed & Supply will take a hit, and so will feed and seed businesses and grain companies. Farmers just won’t be needing farming-related supplies and equipment, plus seeds and fertilizers.
“A sizable chunk of income will disappear for many businesses that work with local farmers,” he said.
David Anderson, a Texas A&M agricultural economics professor and a Texas AgriLife economics specialist for livestock and food product marketing, agrees with Coufal.
“This is one of the most controversial subjects out there in rural communities,” he said. “Huge tracts are being taken out of ag production and out of the rural economies in Texas and elsewhere. Instead of seeing miles and miles of cropland, we will soon see long stretches of solar panels. It’s a concern.
“Solar companies tend to look for good farm land to build their facilities because it’s level and it already has road access,” he said. “It’s much cheaper than having to clear land. I think we are going to continue to see change in our rural economies from further loss of land and production.”
Anderson said little of the land being converted from corn and cotton to solar panels is actually owned by farmers.
“We have a lot of farmers who lease available land instead of purchasing it,” he said. “A lot of the land being leased to solar companies is owned by the children or grandchildren of previous farmers of the land who have moved away.
“They are being offered huge sums of money for long-term leases — much more money than they could make leasing to farmers,” he said. “They are dangling a lot of money in front of these absentee landowners.”
Anderson said solar farms are being located not only in Bell County, but throughout the state and the world.
“It’s a global concern, and some opportunistic farmers are actually making some money from the solar industry,” he said. “In some areas, solar companies are paying people to bring in sheep so they don’t have to mow between the panels. It has to be sheep — goats will eat the wires, and cattle will rub up against the panels and knock them offline. It’s an enterprising opportunity.”