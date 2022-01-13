More packages than ever will soon be rolling in and out of Temple after FexEx Ground confirmed that it will move forward on a new distribution center in the city.
The Temple Economic Development Corp. made the announcement of the new facility 250,000 square-foot Thursday following the finalization of the project. While the Temple City Council approved the final plat for the new facility back in November, discussions were still ongoing.
The planned facility sits on a 52.9-acre tract located in the city’s northwest industrial park, north of Loop 363 and east of Trino Road. The facility’s address is listed as 11400 and 11601 NW HK Dodgen Loop.
Dana Hardek, FedEx spokeswoman, said completion of the new facility is expected sometime later this year and will help with growing distribution demands.
“We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services,” Hardek said. “The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”
Jobs at the facility are expected to become available later this year as it nears completion.
Hardek said the company plans to contract for local package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses. She said the businesses that they contract with will need to hire locally for driver, helper and manager positions as well as others.
FedEx Ground’s move to the city is in line with many other companies, who have moved to Temple in order to take advantage of its ease of access.
Adrian Cannady, president and chief executive officer of the Temple EDC, said he was pleased to welcome the company to Temple.
“Temple offers quality access to key North American markets and has a strong workforce to support e-commerce growth,” Cannady said. “FedEx’s distribution center will benefit our local community through jobs and deliveries, while the facility will also serve broader markets conveniently accessible from Central Texas.”