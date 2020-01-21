BELTON — A longtime Bell County employee and a veteran Killeen firefighter are taking over two top appointed positions.
The Bell County Commissioners Court — in two unanimous decisions — appointed Ebony Jackson as the Indigent Health Care Services director and Chris Mahlstedt as the county fire marshal. Both positions report directly to the commissioners.
Jackson — who has served as the interim director of Indigent Health Care Services for nearly a year — will earn an annual salary of $66,823. She succeeds Rita Kelley, who retired in May.
“There are a lot of changes going on in our county so we have to look at the way we initiate our program,” Jackson said. “I want to thank you for supporting me, believing in me and appointment the indigent health care director.”
Mahlstedt — who worked for the Killeen Fire Department for almost two decades, climbing to the rank of captain and served as its fire marshal — will have an annual salary of $62,964. He replaces Steve Casey, who retired in June.
“It’s an exciting time for me personally and professionally,” Mahlstedt said. “It’s an exciting time for the county. I’m super excited to get started and look forward to working with all of y’all and the rest of the county staff. I appreciate your trust in me and letting me take this journey with you all.”
Expanded fire marshal duties
Mahlstedt’s duties include overseeing the investigation of fires, inspecting fire plans, working with other local fire departments, and advising the Commissioners Court on fire-related issues.
The commissioners, along with the Bell County Health District, have added a new duty to the fire marshal position: Enforcing environmental codes. Commissioner Bill Schumann pointed out this is a first for Bell County.
The fire marshal, Schumann said, will watch out for health and environmental violations, such as litter scattered over a property or a pest infestations.
“As we transition from a rural to an urban county, we’re going to see more and more of these kinds of situations where you have small acreage … and you have 10, maybe a dozen people living together (in a small subdivision) … that have no enforcement whatsoever,” Schumann said. “Chris has got a big job ahead of him.”
The health district is providing a $25,000 annual supplement to Mahstedt’s salary for the additional work.
“In essence, it gives us two positions for the price of one. I think that’s a benefit for both entities,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
Mahlstedt has worked as an emergency communications specialist with the county since December 2017. He holds several certifications, including master arson investigator, field examiner, paramedic, basic peace officer, fire and explosion investigator and vehicle fire investigator.
The new fire marshal starts Feb. 10, Blackburn said.
‘Stepping up’
Jackson has worked for the county government since April 2000. She started as a receptionist in the department that she now leads.
As the Commissioners Court considered candidates, it was clear to Commissioner Bobby Whitson that Jackson was the right choice.
“There really isn’t anyone who knows our indigent health program like Ms. Jackson,” Blackburn said.
Jackson’s appointment was effective Tuesday. She is responsible for supervision the indigent health care services in Bell and Mills counties. The department administers health care, manages health claims for inmates in the Bell County Jail, and assists in other health-related issues.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said it’s a challenging job in a complicated field, but Jackson has stepped up to it during her time as interim director.
“I want to thank you very much for stepping up,” Commissioner John Driver said. “I appreciate the heart and sincerity you put into your job. … Just keep doing what you’re doing.”