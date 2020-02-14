BELTON — Residents who are disabled or have special needs may be eligible for a grant to make their homes more accessible.
The city of Belton is accepting applications for grants from the state-funded Amy Young Barrier Removal program, spokesman Paul Romer said Friday.
The program, administered by Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and facilitated locally by Belton and the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, funds home improvement projects up to $20,000 at no cost to the homeowner. Improvements may include installing outside ramps, widening doors, home leveling, adjusting the heights of cabinets, and bathroom adjustments.
“Our hope is to provide Belton residents with additional resources to live in safe and decent housing,” Bob van Til, the city’s grants coordinator, said.
Residents are eligible if they meet 80 percent of the median family income in the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Statistical Area, Romer said. That number, he added, can fluctuate depending on the size of the family that applies for the grant.
For example, Romer said, a one-person household would need to earn less than $35,800. Another example he used was a four-person household would have to have an income less than $51,100.
Email van Til at bvantil@beltontexas.gov or call City Hall at 254-933-5813 to obtain an application.
The city is receiving the applications while Habitat for Humanity will process the documents, conduct evaluations and manage construction, Romer said.
“These grants are first-come, first-serve, so the sooner someone is on the list the better,” Romer said.