For Republicans Theodore Duffield and Reese Davis, serving others is a calling.
This calling is the reason both men are currently facing off in the Republican primary election this year for the Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 seat.
The seat is currently held by incumbent Duffield, who has served in the office since he was first elected in 1994. If Duffield wins this primary, due to facing no Democratic challengers, he would serve for his seventh consecutive term.
“In the 28 years that I have been here, I can tell that it really does make a difference for the people,” Duffield said. “We have been able to help quite a few people with some of the issues that they run into.”
Reese Davis, Duffield’s challenger, is a 34-year veteran of the Killeen Police Department who recently retired in June of 2020.
Davis, who is endorsed by Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange, said he wants to bring a change to the office.
“I felt the need to serve some more, and this election came up and I have looked at this office,” Davis said. “There have only been two justices of the peace in Precinct 1 in the past 50 years.”
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 spans most of central and northern Bell County, including Belton and a section of western Temple.
Duffield spent four years in the U.S. Army before moving to Bell County in 1974. After coming to the area, Duffield worked for six years at the Harker Heights Police Department and seven years with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. He currently works as a municipal court judge for Morgan’s Point Resort in addition to his other duties.
As a police officer, Davis served on the department’s tactical response unit for 27 years. When he retired, Davis was the commander for the Criminal Investigation Division of the department.
Duffield said his work as a justice of the peace covers many stages of life for a lot of people, with both civil and criminal duties.
In Texas, justices of the peace preside over cases involving misdemeanors and small civil disputes as well as perform marriage ceremonies and do death pronouncements among other duties.
“Potentially I could do your wedding, I could see you at the jail, I could set your fine if you come in with a ticket and if you die I can do the inquest,” Duffield said.
Duffield said he has been endorsed by the Temple Area Builder’s Association.
If elected, Davis said, he wants his court to help out with cases of truancy in the county, especially in the Belton Independent School District.
Currently, all of the truancy cases are heard by Justice of the Peace Precinct 2’s Cliff Coleman.
Davis said working with children and educating them about the law was very important for him. He said many children don’t meet a judge until they are in trouble and he wants to fix that.
In addition to taking on more duties related to the juvenile courts, Davis said he wants to be more accessible to the public.
“My message is that it is time for change,” Davis said. “I want to work with our youth and meet regularly with our citizens.”
While Davis said he feels optimistic about his chances of being elected, he knows that it is an uphill battle.
“I fully appreciate that I am going up a long (serving) and well-liked incumbent,” Davis said. “You don’t stay in office for 28 years without being liked or something. But, if you don’t try you don’t know.”