While some retail stores prepare to reopen in a limited capacity Friday, a Texas grocery store chain is reducing its limit on some products.
H-E-B is no longer imposing a purchase limit on food items or paper products, such as toilet paper and paper towels. The grocer previously had limits on eggs and other items.
Some limits for hand sanitizer and other items are still in effect.
On Wednesday, H-E-B updated its purchase limits on its press center website.
Here are the new limits:
- Acetaminophen – two items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- H-E-B Acid Controller/ Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – limit one
- H-E-B Acid Controller/ Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – limit two
- Baby wipes – two items
- Disinfecting and antibacterial sprays – two items
- Disinfecting and antibacterial wipes – two items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting and antibacterial sprays/wipes – two items
- Liquid bleach – two items
- Hand sanitizer – four items
- Hand soap – four items
- Aloe vera – two items (digestive health, skincare/suncare, healthy living)
- Hydrogen peroxide – two items
- Rubbing (isopropyl) alcohol/swabs – two items
- First aid and cleaning gloves – two items
- Masks – two items
H-E-B spokeswoman Chelsea Thompson said the grocer does not have a shortage of meat.
“H-E-B is in strong supply on meat products at this time,” Thompson said via email.
On Monday, H-E-B also extended its business hours at all locations. The hours of operation are currently 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walmart also announced it has removed in-store purchase limits on some products.
“Based on current supply, item quantity limits on milk, water, eggs and other basics have been removed on in-store purchases,” the company said on its press center website.
At Walmart, store hours are still 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., according to the company’s press center website.
Every Tuesday through the end of May, one hour is reserved for seniors 60 and older to shop. The senior shopping hour is 6-7 a.m.
At Sam’s Club, hours of operation are still 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.