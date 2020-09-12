Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $756.3 million in sales tax allocations in September, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Central Texas continues to weather the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses surprisingly well. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as most of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in September compared to the same month last year. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple was an exception to that general rule. The city is expected to receive $1.95 million, a 7.16% decrease from September 2019’s allocation.
Belton will get $521,989, a 43.79% increase over last year.
The total September allocations for Texas represent a 4.5% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.
Rising COVID-19 infection rates in July likely suppressed economic activity, Hegar said in the release.
Bell County
The county will receive a little more than $2 million in sales tax allocations in September, an increase of 13.66% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.277 million in sales tax revenue, a 12% increase from the allocation distributed in September 2019, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $656,220, a 10.62% increase from last September.
This month Nolanville is receiving $103,541, a 12.08% increase over the same month last year.
Troy will receive $45,466, a 28.86% increase from September 2019.
Salado is set to receive $41,174 this month, an 8.76% increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $21,691 in September, a 1.1% increase compared to September last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $249,720 this month for a 34.13% increase from last year’s allocations during September.
Copperas Cove saw a 46.77% increase in September allocations from last year; it is set to receive $497,292.
Gatesville experienced a 13.39% rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $206,824.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $88,785, a 10.46% increase from last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $72,392 in September, a 1.5% decrease from last year.
Rockdale will receive $68,440 this month, an 11.41% increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $18,016, a 45.28% increase from September 2019.