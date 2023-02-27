Bell County law enforcement memorial

A memorial to honor fallen members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, temporarily in front of the agency’s office in downtown Belton, will be moved to the Bell County Justice Center at 1201 Huey Drive in Belton. A preview of the memorial was shown to the public at the justice center in 2018.

 Courtesy photo

A memorial to honor fallen members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department now has a permanent home in Belton.

