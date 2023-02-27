A memorial to honor fallen members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department now has a permanent home in Belton.
The location of the memorial, funded by the Bell County Sheriff’s Foundation, was approved Monday by the Commissioners Court at their regular meeting. The memorial is temporarily posted in front of the Sheriff’s Department office in downtown Belton.
Currently, the memorial consists of a statue to honor fallen officers, sculpted by former Commissioner Tim Brown, and will see a new wall, labeling the structure, built once it is moved to its new location.
Lt. Stacey McClinton, with the sheriff’s department, said that the foundation had already raised all of the needed funds for the project and was ready to proceed.
Officials estimated that the memorial will be installed at the Bell County Justice Center, 1201 Huey Drive in Belton.
“We already have the plans drafted and it is just a matter of getting with a contractor, funding is already taken care of,” McClinton said.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said the original plan was to put the memorial in front of the sheriff’s department in downtown Belton, with the proposal already having received permission for the location from the needed entities.
Officials later decided to place the memorial between the Bell County Justice Center and the Bell County Jail, located at 1201 Huey Drive in Belton.
Schneider said the memorial wall and the statue will now go on the northwestern portion of a plaza, which is a circle with a star inside, between the Justice Center and the loop jail. He said the large open area in the plaza will allow for outdoor memorial services if needed in the future.
Construction of the memorial, Schneider said, is completely paid for by the foundation and not need any taxpayer money.
Schneider said that the needed parking for any events at the memorial wall would be located north of the plaza in an area currently used as parking for the construction work at the jail. He said that there was currently a gravel lot there which could be added to with the spare gravel coming from other areas of the construction project as they are completed.
While establishing the parking there would come at a cost to the county, it would not just be used for the memorial wall but all parking needs at the Justice Center and jail.
“We kind of have a shortage of parking in that area, because when we have visitors or visiting judges they park right there,” Schneider said. “This would help supplement that.”
Other Commissioners agreed for the need to add additional parking at the jail alongside the memorial wall.
The proposed parking lot, according to Schneider, would have the dimensions of 64 feet by between 150 and 200 feet.
“Whether the court approves this location or not for the Sheriff’s foundation officer memorial, I would agree with the need for more parking in that area,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “If you got business at the jail, that (parking lot) is the one that you use and it is routinely full.”