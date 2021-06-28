Baylor Scott & White has a critical need for blood, including type O donors, the organization announced Monday.
“Each year, we anticipate an increased need in blood usage surrounding the Independence Day holiday and into the summer,” spokeswoman Tiya M. Searcy said. “Currently, Baylor Scott & White Blood Center - Temple has a critical need for type O and all other life-saving blood products. Due to increased demand, fewer donations and a national blood shortage, we are asking our community to donate now if well and able.”
Searcy said blood shortages can have a significant impact on patient care.
“Our Blood Center on the Temple campus is our primary source of blood to ensure patients impacted by trauma, undergoing medical procedures and fighting cancer continue to receive life-saving help,” she said. “Blood donations made at Baylor Scott & White Blood Center - Temple are directly delivered to our patients, to Baylor Scott & White facilities system-wide, and to our neighboring partners in health.
The health care organization urges Central Texans to schedule an appointment today to help replenish blood inventory. Mobile blood drives are available or you can schedule an appointment at our Blood Center, which will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 5, to accommodate donors.
Safety protocols remain in place. Visit BSWBlood.com or call 254-724-4376 for operational hours and more information.