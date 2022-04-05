BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Tuesday for some customers after a water line break.
Customers affected by the boil water notice live in Sherwood Shores 7 subdivision.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
A rescind notice will be issued by the supplier when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.