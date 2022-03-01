BELTON — Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Tuesday issued a boil water notice after a main line break.
Customers affected by the boil notice live on north and south of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190, Simmons Road, all streets off Simmons Road and FM 2410 and all the streets off FM 2410.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
When the water is safe to drink, officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions can contact Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.