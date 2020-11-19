The Salvation Army of Bell County is hoping for local saints to help supply gifts for families in need as part of the agency’s annual Angel Tree Program.
Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at Sam’s Club at 1414 Marlandwood Road in Temple and the Killeen Mall at 2100 S. WS Young Drive.
The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who — without this program — may not receive a gift at Christmas, according to a news release from the agency.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors, and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year. With all that 2020 has brought, more families than ever are in need of a little extra support and assistance,” Lt. David Beckham, the Temple-based commanding officer of the Salvation Army, said in the news release. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
More than 120,000 Texas children will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of the Salvation Army, the release said.
Last year, 1,000 angels were available for adoption in Bell County, and this year, the Salvation Army expects to have 1,500 children and seniors enrolled in the program.
“We are grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” Beckham said in the release.
Gift distribution in Temple and Killeen are planned for next month.
In Temple, gift distribution will occur on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at the South Loop Shopping Center, 2825 Thornton Lane, Suite 150.
The Killeen gift distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the warehouse located at 703B Swanner Loop.
Volunteers are needed throughout November and December to help manage Angel Tree locations and work to sort and distribute items received. The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, are the agency’s best-known Christmas efforts.
“A brand-new way to support the Salvation Army Angel Tree this year is through Walmart Registry for Good,” Beckham said. “Walmart has partnered with the Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to the Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army Bell County at www.walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.”
For more information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, call the Salvation Army at 254-774-9996, go online to www.salvationarmytexas.org/BellCounty or visit the agency at 419 W. Ave. G in Temple.