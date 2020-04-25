Food trucks are feeding Bell County residents — and making money — by targeting local neighborhoods.
With Texas residents directed to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis, food trucks in Temple and Belton are filling a need for mobile meals. The food trucks have shifted from places where people work to the areas where people live.
For Jacob Bates, owner of Treno Pizzeria and Taproom and Bird Creek Burger Co., high demand for his artisanal pizzas has led to a new series of neighborhood stops.
Customer demand in certain neighborhoods has drawn Bates to visit these streets and sell his pizzas right in the community. The twice-a-week events, which he has labeled “Drive By Pies,” sees Bates set up his truck at a house in the community that invites him and take orders.
Bates said that when he goes out, on both Sundays and Mondays, he has seen an outpouring of support from the community and has sold more than 100 pizzas each time.
“(The reception) has been amazing,” Bates said. “We sold almost 200 pizzas last Sunday and we sold 120 in the historic district on Monday. It has been a really big response — far more than what we are getting for the organic downtown stuff.”
Hecho en Queso owner Brooke May, who also owns La Luncheonette in Belton, said she also has been going out to neighborhoods each weekend to sell food to residents.
May said that for the past four weeks she has been constantly booked during the week to go out to different locations across Bell County. May’s food truck also has acted partially as a catering truck.
May said she sees the food truck as better than picking up food to-go from restaurants, becoming a middle step between eating at home and going out.
“Everybody has been very thankful, it is something different and they aren’t having to cook,” May said. “It is kind of like they are not eating out. Sometimes if the landing area is a bit larger, people will bring lawn chairs and kind of have a little picnic with the family.”
To keep healthy, the two food trucks have each taken their own spin on social distancing with people.
Bates said he has set up a way for residents to order food from his truck online, then come and pick it up without contact. While not everyone has ordered online, he said it has helped cut down on the chances for transmitting the virus.
May said she has limited the publicity for each of her neighborhood visits, thereby limiting the crowd sizes at the truck at any one time.
Some food trucks have not been going out to meet their customers, but rather grouping together in one place and inviting residents to come to them.
One business in West Temple allowed four food trucks to use its parking lot at North Pea Ridge Road and West Adams Avenue. Residents have been stopping by, getting their food and picnicking in their vehicles.
Temple resident Nicole Chavarria said she and her family occasionally come out to food trucks when they are on the west side of town.
Chavarria said she enjoyed the open air and unrushed feeling of picking up food from one of the trucks instead of taking food to-go from a restaurant.
“This helps because you get to be outside and not just picking up (food) in your car and leaving,” Chavarria said.
For some local residents, such as Morley and Ryan Boutwell, not being able to dine in restaurants has given them an excuse to try out food trucks.
Morley, who visited the CAMO Hippie Chowhall food truck Thursday, said it was the first time either she or Ryan have eaten at a food truck.
The two plan to buy a house in West Temple, near where the food truck was stationed, and believe this will not be the last time they visit even after the pandemic passes.
“This is actually our first time (out here),” Morley said. “This is our first time that we have tried the CAMO Hippie food truck and I think it was good. This is definitely something that we will do (again).”