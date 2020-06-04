Temple City Council members Thursday called for increased equality and inclusion within the city as the nation and city see protests over the death of George Floyd.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis read a statement at the meeting signed by the five City Council members and City Manager Brynn Myers, and emphasized a move towards building a community for all residents. The call for inclusion come as the city is set to see a protest Friday evening over the officer-involved deaths of Floyd and Temple resident Michael Dean, who was killed by former Officer Carmen DeCruz during a traffic stop Dec. 2.
The statement included recognition of the loss of Dean as officials acknowledge that the city still has a way to go in advancing equality in the city.
“We do recognize the role of the city of Temple and (its) role in our community,” Davis said. “We ask you be mindful of the protests taking place (Friday) night and we ask for the safety of all involved. We are here to listen and we want it to be a good open opportunity for anyone who wishes to speak.”
During the meeting, council members also unanimously approved the purchase of 60 ballistic vests in an effort to take advantage of a yearly grant program.
The purchase of the vests will cost a total of $52,156, with the city splitting the cost with the U.S. Department of Justice’s bulletproof vest partnership program. This will be the 18th time that the city has participated in the annual program.
“It has been a program that we have been involved in for several years,” Myers said. “It has been very effective to make sure we keep our equipment up to date and lessen the burden of the Temple taxpayers to do that.”
Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said the city needs to constantly replace aging vests.
The city participates in the program each year to make sure officers in the field are wearing gear that they can depend on.
“These protective vests have a service life,” Weems said. “Once they expire, they are used for training purposes or are destroyed. The city is able to use this federal grant to assist in the replacement of these vests.”