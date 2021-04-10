Specialty retailer rue21 announced that 36 stores, including the Temple Towne Center location at 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop, will add plus-size fashion.
With the Temple conversion, the retailer’s XS-4X clothing will be available in 444 stores, making the retailer one of the few to offer teenage girls and young women an inclusive shopping experience, according to a news release. In addition, the retailer announced it will increase plus-size fashion assortments for the back-to-school season.
“We care about our customers and believe that our brand plays a key role in their life when it comes to promoting body positivity and inclusivity — this is part of rue21’s DNA,” Catherine Morisano, rue21’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. “That’s why when our pandemic growth put us in the enviable position to reinvest, we doubled down on the plus business segment, and recruited top talent to support our goals to give more trend-focused fashion options to our loyal customers, both in-store and online.”
BancorpSouth approved for mergers
BancorpSouth Bank, which has locations in the Temple area, announced it has received regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to complete its proposed mergers with National United Bancshares Inc., the parent company of National United, and with FNS Bancshares Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank.
The mergers are currently anticipated to close on May 1, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, according to a news release.
National United and FNS collectively reported total assets of $1.5 billion, total loans of $930 million and total deposits of $1.4 billion.
“We’re pleased to receive regulatory approval for our mergers with National United and FNS,” Dan Rollins, BancorpSouth chairman and CEO, said in a news release. “Both companies are trusted financial institutions that have been serving their respective communities for more than 100 years and have cultures and missions similar to ours. I am looking forward to welcoming their teammates and customers to the BancorpSouth family.”
Local McDonald’s to hold hiring event
McDonald’s restaurants in Temple, Waco and Bryan-College Station are planning to hire nearly 400 new employees beginning this month with a special three-day hiring event Tuesday through Thursday.
Job openings vary per participating restaurant, with both crew and management positions available. The jobs offer a chance to learn transferable soft skills such as teamwork, customer service, accountability and communication in a safe and respectful environment, according to a news release.
McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.
Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.