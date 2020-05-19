BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Tuesday after a water main break in the 2500 block of Interstate 14.
Customers affected by the boil notice live in the 2000 to 2500 block of Interstate 14 (north side), North Wheat Road, FM 93 from Wheat Road to Scott Lane, Dew Lane and Spring Valley.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable course.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions may contact the Dog Ridge Water office at 254-939-6533, or general manager Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
To contact the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.