A Cameron couple who gave so much to other veterans received recognition of their own Thursday.
The non-profit Help Heal Veterans center recognized the work of the late Michael Cahill and wife Joleen, renaming their Temple facility after the couple. Dozens of local veterans, community members and family packed into the newly-named Cahill Center, 819 S. Fifth St., to be a part of the ceremony.
Kerry and Keely Cahill, the couple’s daughters, accepted the recognition on their parent’s behalf.
Kerry Cahill said she was excited and honored by the recognition, which will help immortalize her parent’s memories and work.
“I feel really honored that no other center has a name like (this),” said Kerry Cahill, an actress who appeared on The Walking Dead television series from 2016 to 2022. “It means a lot for my mom and dad because they did a lot of quiet hero work over the years and they never got the name, and now they got the name.”
Michael Cahill, a retired chief warrant officer, worked as a physician’s assistant at Fort Hood and was killed during the Nov. 5, 2009, Fort Hood base shooting by Nidal Hasan, an Army major who worked as a psychiatrist.
Hasan shot and killed 13 people, injuring 30 others, with most of those people being unarmed. He was found guilty in August 2013 and sentenced to death.
Cahill, 62, was one of two people posthumously awarded the Defense of Freedom medals, the civilian equivalent of the Purple Heart, for trying to stop Hasan’s rampage.
“He picked up a chair and he tried to throw it at (Hasan) to stop him, which gave some of the other soldiers and civilians time to get under cover or to get out the door,” Joleen Cahill, who died last year, told the Telegram in a 2013 interview. “So, he saved lives by what he did. He just wasn’t able to take Hasan down.”
Joleen Cahill spent much of her time volunteering at local veteran organizations, including Help Heal Veterans in Temple.
Joe McClain, chief executive officer for the nonprofit, said he flew into the area partially for the event. He said this was the first time the organization has dedicated one of its facilities in honor of community members.
The process to get the Temple facility renamed, McClain said, took about two years, with the proposal having to go through the nonprofit’s board of directors.
The recognition of two people who gave back to others, McClain said, was something that the organization locally and as a whole could aspire to. He said the new name would also let veterans know the sorts of values held by the organization.
“This tradition of service, of family service, is … a bar that we want to try to achieve,” McClain said. “By renaming our center that will help us do our job a little bit better, and maybe help you take that healing step a little further along.”
Prior to the dedication, McClain said the organization had previously worked with the Cahill family to create a special project for veterans to put together.
The project, a leather wristband, was similar to one worn by Michael Cahill all the time.
One veteran who put together that wristband was Austin-based artist Frank Mendez, who has previously displayed his paintings of Vietnam veterans at the facility. He said his made his own wristband because he felt that Michael Cahill needed to be honored for “advancing to the sound of the gun” like all veterans are trained to do.
Mendez made a painting of Michael Cahill that will be displayed at the facility.
“As veterans all of us were taught to advance to the sound of the gun, that is what the Marines were taught, advance to the sound of the gun,” Mendez said. “The heroic things that Michael did, he advanced to the sound of the gun to protect others.”
“This house would not be this house if we did not honor this man in a special and proper way.”