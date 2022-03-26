Astound Broadband, which acquired Texas internet provider Grande Communications, plans to close its West Temple customer service office and move it to the Dog Ridge area of Belton.
The Astound office will move from 5 Meadowbrook Drive in Temple to 7995 W. Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 in Belton, according to the company. Astound provides cable television, high-speed internet and tele- phone services.
The Belton office will open on May 2.
“We’re moving soon,” the company announced in a flyer recently posted at the Temple office. “Your local Astound Broadband powered by Grande retail location will be relocating” to the Belton location.
Astound workers said the company was moving to Belton to provide a more centralized Bell County retail site as the company expands its services on the county’s west side, including Harker Heights and Killeen.
The new office will be in a single-story 20,654-square-foot building built in 2014 and bordered by the U.S. 190 frontage road, FM 2410 and the 2410 Spur. It is just west of the Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. office in West Belton.
Customers can use the retail site to make payments and pick up or swap out cable TV equipment, including cable modems and routers. Astound’s other retail sites are located across the state, including Waco and Austin.
Astound, based in Kirkland, Wash., acquired both San Marcos-based Grande and Princeton, N.J.-based RNC Corp. in a $2.25 billion deal in February 2017.