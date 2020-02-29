A stuffed toy fundraiser will benefit a local animal rights group.
Raising Cane’s — named for its founder’s beloved yellow Labrador — is donating proceeds from sales of its Christmastime limited edition plush puppy, Jingle Cane, to provide support for pets and bring awareness of the need for humane no-kill pet facilities.
“The $431 raised comes from local Temple purchases of the plush puppy and Cane’s is dedicated to keeping the money local,” Russell Ford, senior vice president of marketing for Champion Management LLC, said in an email.
Raising Cane’s also has donated to animal groups in Waco and Killeen, Ford said.
All of the net proceeds from the plush puppy sale were donated, the company said in a news release.
In 2019, customers were invited to purchase Jingle Cane, who was dressed as a festive Jingle Bell.
Raising Cane’s donated $431.25 to Journey Home Rescue during a special check presentation with the organization’s leaders, according to the release.
“Raising Cane’s is committed to staying actively involved in our community, and providing support for local pets is one of our main focuses,” said Mark Strouse, an area leader of restaurants. “We are very grateful for all of the generous Caniacs that pitched in to make this donation possible. We are proud to help support the life-changing work Journey Home Rescue does for pets in our community.”
Raising Cane’s has been actively involved in supporting communities. In 2019, the business supported more than 20,000 organizations in six areas of focus including: education, pet welfare, active lifestyle, feeding the hungry, entrepreneurism and everything else.