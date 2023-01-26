Downtown grocer, butcher and bakery shop

The historic building at 13 S. Main St. that formerly housed In The Mood Ballroom will soon be the home to a butcher shop, bakery and grocery market. Construction is expected to begin next week.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

