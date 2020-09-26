Will Anderson and his wife, Joyce, were strolling through the Bell County Master Gardeners’ plant sale in Belton earlier this year.
As they moseyed around, they checked out the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District’s education trailer that the entity uses to teach local students about the importance of aquifers.
That’s where Anderson, a captain in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, met Dirk Aaron, the Clearwater’s general manager. They hit it off.
“He actually brought up the fact that there was somebody who was going to be doing an internship with Clearwater who was getting out of the Army,” Anderson said. “He said jokingly in passing, ‘If you’re thinking about getting out of the Army, let me know.’ And I said, ‘Well, actually, I kind of am.’”
They exchanged contact information. In April, Anderson, 29, filled out some paperwork with the Army, talked to Aaron and landed an internship at Clearwater.
He got it through the Army Career Skills Program. It allows service members who are transitioning out of the military to get experience working in jobs off of their base.
“The idea behind it is that soldiers are able to participate in the program, go work out in industry for the last three or six months of the time they are in the Army and get some skills before they are fully out of the Army and looking for a job,” Anderson said, adding participants are unpaid for the internship but they continue to still get their Army pay and benefits.
Since 2015, the Army has placed 21,000 transitioning soldiers in new jobs with a 93 percent success rate, according to Military.com, a site focused on benefits for service members, veterans and their families.
“The military investing in these people and allowing them to come work with us while still being paid by the military is a real blessing as well,” Aaron said.
‘A lot packed into three months’
The internship has paid off for Anderson and Clearwater.
Anderson produced a video promoting the district. He worked on a redesign of Clearwater’s website.
He got a peek into how a groundwater conservation district operates on a day-to-day basis and how the governmental entity forms a budget.
“I got a lot of insight into all of the different things they have to do,” Anderson said. “That was a really great thing to see that I would not have gotten anywhere else.”
The Army captain also went out in the field and connected Clearwater’s weather stations so staff could remotely access them. He worked with Baylor University students as they conducted research to determine the age of the water coming out of the Edwards Aquifer in the Salado Springs.
“It was a lot packed into three months,” Anderson said. “Being able to work at Clearwater was really instrumental in me understanding the things that I had been taught and seeing these things in real life. It makes a lot of difference and it really makes things stick a lot better.”
That hands-on experience is how Aaron has conducted Clearwater’s internship program.
“I always felt like internships are not about shadowing professionals,” the Clearwater general manager said. “It’s about learning the mechanisms and the framework of a workplace by taking on a project from point A to point B and being a self-starter. Those are the things that I’ve liked about Capt. Anderson.”
‘He represents the best’
Anderson, originally from California, brought his fair share of skills and knowledge to the internship.
He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., with a degree in environmental science. He also has a master’s degree in geological engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.
“When we did things at Clearwater, I would look back at my notes from my master’s program in relation to the things that we would be doing,” Anderson said. “It made things a lot more clear when we got out there to see it in person.”
On top of all that, he was an Army engineer officer and worked on projects in Alaska and on Fort Hood. Those skills Anderson learned during his more than six years in the military were invaluable for Aaron.
“He represents the best in the military, the young men and women,” said Aaron, a self-described military brat. “That is understanding the chain of command, understanding your accountability in the workplace to others, but being forthright and creative, and not being intimidated when asked for their opinions on resolving a problem.”
‘This has prepared him’
Anderson’s jam-packed three months at Clearwater paved the way for the next chapter in his life. He is set to work for Luhdorff & Scalmanini, a groundwater consulting and engineering firm in Woodland, Calif., west of Sacramento.
“When they sent me the employment offer letter, they mentioned specifically the internship that I was doing there at Clearwater as one of the deciding factors for them to make that decision,” said Anderson, who grew up around the Woodland area. “I’m really excited. Working at Clearwater has reinforced my belief that I want to get into groundwater.”
The knowledge Anderson learned at Clearwater will be helpful in California. The Golden State is setting up a groundwater-management system that mirrors the one in the Lone Star State.
“This has prepared him,” Aaron said. “They’re actually modeling a lot of their approach similar to Texas — local oversight, local discernment, local decision makers.”
Valuable program
This would not have been possible without the Army Career Services Program, he said.
“It has really helped ease that transition from being in this world where everything is very regimented and laid out for you to writing my own story now,” Anderson said. “It was good to have that flexibility in the last few months that I’m here in Texas to get my feet under me and figure out what the heck I’m doing.”
Anderson said the program that has helped learn so much about groundwater in Texas and land his new job is great and should not go away.
“Giving soldiers that leg up as they transition out into the civilian world is so, so valuable,” he said.