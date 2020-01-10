Perry OfficePlus celebrated 100 years in business Friday at the Santa Fe Depot.
Owners Harry Macey III and Debbie Macey — who purchased the company in 1994 — were happy to celebrate with over a hundred guests in attendance. Many of those attendees were customers, employees, former employees, vendors and friends within the community.
“We love all of you, and we’re just so thankful that all of you came here today to celebrate with us,” Debbie Macey said. “We’re just thankful to be in this place, at this time, in a community that recognizes the importance of local business.”
Debbie emphasized how everyone’s continued support allows them to reinvest into the community through donations to local charities, and through sponsoring soccer and basketball teams. She extended that gratitude to her husband Harry, who she owns Perry OfficePlus with at 1401 N. Third St.
“I would like to thank Harry, of course … not just for what he does with Perry OfficePlus, but in every aspect of our lives,” Debbie said.
However, she made it a key point to note how their employees are what truly fuels the Temple company’s growth.
“It’s really our employees that make our company run,” Debbie said. “They’re just the backbone of the company and we’ve got a great team at Perry OfficePlus of just really fine people. And I’d like to thank our customers, because without them we wouldn’t be here celebrating today. We’re thankful for all of you, and the trust you place in us.”
Perry OfficePlus’ Chief Operating Officer Shelli Hellinghausen has worked with the Maceys for more than 13 years. She said she’s enjoyed experiencing the tremendous amount of growth the business encountered during the pair’s ownership.
“As many of you know, we started out as American Printing years ago on this day in 1920 … and tremendous growth has happened in the past 25 years,” Hellinghausen said. “Harry and Debbie are leaders in this business and leaders in this community. They do so with character, with caring for their employees and customers and they’re frankly just amazing.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, delivered Harry and Debbie his challenge coin — a specially designed medallion depicting the seal of the state of Texas and a lifelong quote that Shine has embraced — as a token for their success.
The challenge coins read, “Next to Faith and Family, serving your country is the highest calling.”
“I have the privilege of representing the city of Temple … and it is a delight to have such a bright business in our community,” Shine said.