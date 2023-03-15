American Legion Post No. 133 dedicated two flag poles in front of its facility on Wednesday that will allow the organization to now fly the Texas and the American Legion flags.
These 30-foot flag poles — which will fly the United States and Prisoner of War flags on one side with the Texas and American Legion flags on the other — replaced a singular flag pole that had developed a patina over the years.
“It feels great to finally see them up, because we’ve been trying and trying to get them here,” American Legion Post No. 133 Commander John Potts told the Telegram. “We worked with a gentleman that drilled the hole, and another who came in, poured the concrete and put in a sleeve. After that RT Schneider Construction Co. came over and lifted the poles into the ground.”
Clayton Wallers, the adjutant at American Legion Post No. 133, shared that excitement and noted the abundance of scheduling that was involved in the process.
“The guy that built the auger works internationally so it was difficult to find him in the country,” he said. “But once we finally got him he did a great job. It was free but we donated money to the Belton Senior Center where he serves on the board.”
The old flag pole is expected to be removed sometime next week.
“If you want to look at the old one for the last time, I encourage you to do so,” Potts said. “We will save about a foot up at the top with the gold ball, because I want to turn it into a memorial that we can put in our museum when we have it.”
He noted how additional improvements are planned in the weeks to come.
“I talked to the landscaper this morning and there will be a rock wall around the flag poles that will match the limestone that we have on the back of the building. Inside of that fence we will put in small gravel,” Potts said. “The area is going to be all dressed up and looking great until one of our members backs into it … and I’m sure that will happen.”
A digital marquee — similar to the one that Ralph Wilson Youth Club down the street — also is in the works, as it is expected to increase the nonprofit organization’s connectivity with residents in the surrounding area.
“We’re working harder with the community,” Potts said. “I go to the City Council meetings, I go to Chamber of Commerce meetings and I’m on so many boards of directors trying to get our name out there so we can be more involved with the city and all of Bell County.”
Although American Legion Post No. 133 is working through the permitting process for the digital marquee since its facility is located around the city’s medical area, Potts is confident that it will eventually be approved.
“So we’ve really just got to come up with a design,” he said.