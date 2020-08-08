Business owners across Bell County have expressed confusion over the purpose of the recent mandate from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banning retail sales of smokable hemp products — and frustration over anticipated loss of income because of the restrictions.
Just more than a year after smokable hemp — which has far less THC than illegal marijuana — became legal in the state, Texas officials have outlawed the manufacturing and retail of hemp cigarettes.
Hemp in all its forms was approved for sale and use on the federal level in the 2018 USDA Farm bill. Texas legislators approved of the measures in spring 2019 in a law that was signed by the governor in June 2019.
However, the Texas Department of State Health Services released new rules restricting the manufacturing and retail sales of hemp cigarettes across Texas.
The new rules — which went into effect this week — will crimp the business of several local businesses, and drive commerce out of state as inconvenienced consumers are likely to purchase hemp cigarettes online, according to Cindy Sultenfuss, owner at Hemp and Herbs in Temple.
“We as a society are used to convenience, and people want to be able to come in and pick up something to smoke that’s already rolled up and ready to go,” Sultenfuss said. “A lot of people use hemp products as an alternative to tobacco, as well.”
Sam Alvez, manager at 7th Heaven Smoke Shop in Killeen at 501 W. Stan Schleuter Loop, said he found out about the new law over Facebook with no official notification by mail or email.
“This is likely to cut our business by 50% maybe — we’re looking at a good 50 percent,” Alvez said. “I personally don’t think they know what they’re doing. They legalized it, but now they’re taking it back. I don’t understand that part of it.”
Alvez said he is disappointed about the effect the new law will have on his customers.
“Our customers always tell us how much CBD changes their lives,” Alvez said. “They sleep better, their knees don’t hurt — they’re taking medicine away, that’s what they’re doing.”
He said he fears the limitation on hemp cigarette retail will cause people to turn to lower quality products on the black market — or even harder drugs.
“All these people who have been coming in here in the past year have been getting help,” Alvez said. “They are stress free, anxiety free and get along with people.”
The change will affect everyone from farmers, to sales and ultimately consumers, Sultenfuss said. However, hemp flowers can still be sold in stores so people can make their own cigarettes, or other consumable products such as tea, she said.
Hemp flower sales are in keeping with her mission of providing smokable herbal remedies for a variety of ailments, Sultenfuss said.
“We’re going to continue to support our community as best we can within the restraints and confinements of the law,” she said.
In addition to restricting the sale of hemp products, cannabis retailers are required to register with the state of Texas for a license for $155.
“It’s a simple form to fill out and complete, it can be done online as far as the retail side,” Sultenfuss said. “For the manufacturer and the distributor, it is much more complicated.”
Under the current regulation, patrons older than 21 can purchase hemp cigarettes containing 0.3% or less of the active ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC.
“Law enforcement does not have the ability to test the THC level on the street level, and I know that’s a huge issue,” Sultenfuss said. “If people are still able to buy the flower, wrap it, roll it up in a paper and smoke it, they’ll still have the same issues.”
To ensure her products meet the federal restriction on THC level, Sultenfuss said she relies on the manufacturer’s certificate of analysis.
“Hemp products in general are going to be going through a standardization across the board so we will have more consistency,” Sultenfuss said. “We’re still in the infancy of getting that started. FDA is still evaluating products and getting their initial guidelines in place for that as well.”
Sultenfuss said attorneys already are working to appeal the new ruling. A similar ban on retail hemp sales was overruled in Florida and remains in limbo in Indiana, she said.
“Hemp flowers in all forms and fashions are legal on the federal level,” Sultenfuss said. “The hemp flower any way you can ingest it or use it — on the fiber side, you can make concrete and use it as well. For Texas to say ‘although it’s legal on the federal level, we’re not going to allow it in our state,’ that’s just sort of ridiculous.”