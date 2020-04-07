Residents driving in downtown Temple will see a change in construction Wednesday along First Street between Central Avenue and Avenue A.
The current construction along the street, which aims to redevelop the parking along the street and improve sidewalks and utilities, will be switching from the west half of the section of road to the eastern half. Construction on the western side of the road started in January, with the eastern side of the road expected to be completed sometime in the summer.
While the traffic along the road will remain one-way, the direction of the car flow will now be southbound instead of northbound.
The improvement of both sides of the road and nearby utilities is expected to cost the city $1.4 million, with the previously constructed section of First Street, between Avenues A and B, costing about $1 million.