Two lines of cars were wrapped around the Dutch Bros Coffee building Friday night as the chain’s new West Temple shop opened days ahead of its announced Monday opening.
The shop at 6520 W. Adams Ave. — across the street from a Starbucks and near the entrance to Holy Trinity High School — is one of two Temple locations that the Oregon-based chain will open.
“We’re so excited for our two upcoming shops in Temple,” company spokesperson Rilynn Davis told the Telegram.
Dutch Bros Coffee is a mostly drive-thru shop that serves coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, energy drinks and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Walk-up customers also are welcome.
Featured drinks this month are the Ice Campout Cold Brew, Campout Freeze and Iced Oat Milk Cocomo, according to the company.
The shop is open seven days a week. Hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the shop is open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Workers are being hired at the West Temple shop, the company said.
Meanwhile, construction on the chain’s other Temple shop is nearly complete at 201 N. General Bruce Drive just north of West Adams and Interstate 35.
The spot — formerly the site of a Long John Silver’s restaurant — is near Temple High School and across West Barton Avenue from a Whataburger eatery and an old Starbucks location.
An opening date for the General Bruce Dutch Bros location hasn’t been announced yet.