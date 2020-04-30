Three law enforcement administrators answered in-depth questions about their personal beliefs, policies and the qualities that would make the best candidate for Temple’s next police chief.
The three finalists are Assistant Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr. of the Houston Police Department, Deputy Chief James Lowery Jr. of the Arlington Police Department and Deputy Chief Shawn Reynolds of Olathe, Kan., Police Department.
Community interviews were conducted virtually because of COVID-19. Each candidate was in a separate room. The first round of questions were posed separately to each candidate.
The second line of questions were those sent in or posed by individuals watching the reception — either in person or virtually. Each candidate was asked questions while the other finalists were away from the reception.
Questions ranged from ones about what their strengths were to how to recruit police officers and retain them. Cultural diversity was discussed as well as hiring officers based on their character.
“We must police ourselves,” Reynolds said. “There are plenty out there ready to police us.”
Lopez brought up the Temple officer-involved shooting in December 2019 and talked about how that affected relationships between the department and the community.
“Win the hearts and minds of students when they’re young and you’ll build a unique bond and relationships,” Reynolds stressed.
Lowery said he believes strongly in the presence of school resource officers as good models for children.
Formerly with the Houston gang unit, Lopez said he would like to see life skills taught in schools, especially considering the issues with juvenile delinquents in Temple. Lowery believes children need to be reached before they get in trouble by building trust and good relationships with officers.
At times the candidates credited each other with good answers and expounded on them — on issues such as community involvement, being role models and utilizing community policing.
Lopez mentioned that a lot of people believe there is corruption in law enforcement. He advocated being more transparent, giving officers more training, having a review board and putting all police procedures online.
Earlier in the day, the three finalists were interviewed by three separate panels at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center on Thursday morning.
The panels were made up of city staff, business leaders and local residents — with many attending in person but all given the option of doing the interview online.
The virtual reception, which started at 6 p.m., closed at about 7:45 p.m.