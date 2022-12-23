BELTON — The legal battle over a municipal marijuana ordinance is just beginning in Bell County
The Commissioners Court unanimously agreed Thursday to file a lawsuit against Killeen over the city’s adoption of Proposition A — the ballot measure that decriminalized misdemeanor possession of marijuana — because it conflicts with state law.
“We’re discussing ... whether or not the county ought to bring a suit against one of our own cities,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson said. “That’s a shame. We shouldn’t have to do this.”
Whitson and the other commissioners — Russell Schneider, Bill Schumann and John Driver — along with County Judge David Blackburn, voted to approve an “authorization to litigate.”
Their 5-0 vote came following an hour-long executive session about filing the lawsuit. About 35 people attended the special meeting. Blackburn attended the meeting remotely.
“The Bell County attorney is authorized to file suit against the city of Killeen and its agents to enforce Texas Local Government Code section 370.003 by seeking declaratory relief in district court against the city of Killeen’s actions as unconstitutional; and seeking injunctive relief in district court against the city of Killeen from enforcing either the special order or ordinance; and seeking injunctive relief against the city of Killeen from punishing police officers for enforcing marijuana laws under the Health and Safety Code, Penal Code, and Code of Criminal Procedure,” according to the authorization.
The decision allows Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols to seek declaratory relief “authorizing peace officers licensed by the state of Texas to fully enforce marijuana laws as it is their duty to prevent and suppress crime under Section 2.13 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.”
Killeen residents on Nov. 8 approved Proposition A with 69% of the vote. Then, on Dec. 6, council members in a 4-3 vote amended Proposition A by removing Section 22-83, which prevents Killeen police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble issued “special order 22-07” to officers Nov. 10, essentially putting Proposition A in effect before election results were canvassed two weeks later.
On Thursday, Nichols and Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza met with commissioners in executive session.
“We took an oath ... that we solemnly swear that we will faithfully execute the duties and the office of county commissioners of Bell County, Texas, and will to the best of our ability preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the laws of the state of Texas,” Commissioner Russell Schneider said. “If I do something other than that oath, I don’t need to be here. I can’t sit here and take an oath and go against that.”
Like other opponents of Proposition A, Schneider argued that those who want to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana should pursue that effort in Austin.
“On this issue, in my opinion, the vote is not here,” he said. “The vote is at ... the Capitol. That is where the law is changed. We’ll go by those laws. We swear we will.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner John Driver, a Killeen resident who will be succeeded by Ground Game Texas activist Louie Minor in January, called Proposition A “a very touchy item.”
“In November, they voted on Proposition A and ... there was a lot of debate beforehand how it should read,” Driver said. “On Dec. 6, the council reaffirmed Proposition A. Which side do we want our police chief to play on? I read that whole proposition, top to bottom. I strongly feel we need to really look at something like this.”
Minor has worked with Ground Game Texas — the Austin-based grassroots political organization that’s crafted decriminalization ordinances in Harker Heights, Denton, San Marcos, Austin and Elgin — to get Proposition A approved in Killeen.
“Obviously, I don’t agree with what the commissioners did here,” Minor said on Thursday. “They slid in prior to me taking office. I think that was very calculated of them. Obviously, we’re going to fight this. I’m almost certain the city of Killeen is going to be fighting this as well. But we are more than willing to support the will of the voters.”
The only city to have repealed its decriminalization ordinance is Harker Heights.
Killeen ordinance
“No arrests will be made for misdemeanor possession of marijuana,” according to Kimble’s order. “In lieu of a marijuana arrest, officers will not arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia or drug residue.”
Furthermore, consistent with the initiative ordinance that led to the approval of Proposition A on Nov. 8, “city funds and city employees are prohibited from requesting, conducting or obtaining testing for THC. The odor of marijuana or hemp shall not be considered for probable cause for any search or seizure.”
Garza has sent a letter to Kimble asking him to rescind the order.
“You instruct your employees, among other things, not to make arrests for the possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana nor to consider the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for any search and seizure,” Garza wrote. “I am writing to respectfully request that you rescind this order.”
A two-week moratorium issued by the City Council on Nov. 22 made null Kimble’s special order and made ineffective Proposition A until Dec. 6, when the City Council amended the ordinance.
It requires that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances,” including the investigation of a “felony-level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority.”
The ordinance also includes a prohibition against using city funds or personnel to conduct THC testing, issuing citations for possession of drug residue or drug paraphernalia in lieu of a marijuana possession charge. That language remains unchanged, as does a provision that allows Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance to be disciplined.
State law contradictions
Whitson asserted that Proposition A cannot be allowed to stand because it contradicts state law.
“I talked to the people who were pushing Proposition A,” he said. “That was a conversation that didn’t go well because I had a lot of questions, like how are we going to enforce this? There is no capacity for a city to make criminal adjustments to the law. Cities aren’t equipped, individual citizens aren’t equipped to just decide what the law is going to be.”
Schumann agreed with Schneider and said that his parents were killed in a head-on collision. He implied that the driver caused the accident because she was under the influence of a substance he did not identify.
“I refuse to support any legislative action that the county, that the state, that any city proposes that propagates the kind of behavior that killed my parents — my oath notwithstanding,” Schumann said.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said city officials expected a lawsuit would be filed over the controversial issue.
As mayor, “I will receive it first,” before meeting with City Manager Kent Cagle, City Attorney Holli Clements and Council Members Ken Wilkerson, Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd, Jessica Gonzalez, Jose Segarra, Ramon Alvarez and Riakos Adams in executive session.
None of the other Texas cities where decriminalization initiatives have been approved — Elgin, Denton, San Marcos and Austin — has faced litigation. But in San Marcos, Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau has asked for the Texas attorney general’s opinion on that city’s decriminalization ordinance.