BELTON — The first draft of the city of Belton’s 2021 budget was, as some councilmen put it, not rooted in reality and was wishful thinking.
It called for significant revenue and spending bumps in the middle of a COVID-19-caused economic downturn. Those increases — $800,000 in expenditures and $700,000 in revenues — are no more.
Finance Director Mike Rodgers Tuesday presented a new draft of the 2021 general fund budget that called for more than $15 million in expenses and $14.9 million in revenue. Those figures are about the same in the current budget.
Not only is the budget flat, staff suggested a nearly 1-cent tax rate decrease. That would make Belton’s tax rate 65 cents. The current tax rate is 65.98 cents per $100 of valuation.
“As you know, Council input on May 12 led to us to modify some assumptions that we presented at that time because of the wide-ranging effects of COVID-19,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “As we’ve talked about the revenue and the uncertainty associated with COVID-19, we have made an effort to present a conservative budget.”
That conservatism, though, comes at a cost. Much needed and wished for initiatives — such as hiring additional personnel and building up Belton’s street maintenance funding — will not be included in the 2021 budget. Listi and Rodgers noted that some of those items could be added at a later date through budget amendments.
Current estimates for the next budget show it dipping into Belton’s fund balance to make up the $101,095 difference between expenditures and revenues. That would leave the city with an estimated spendable fund balance of $5.4 million.
Revenues for the 2021 budget — which starts Oct. 1 — are expected to fall by $445,000. Rodgers attributed it to coronavirus-related closures.
Councilman Guy O’Banion suggested the city use more of its fund balance, which he characterized as the taxpayers’ savings account.
“We do have an excess fund balance, and we keep adding to it every year, it seems like,” the councilman said, explaining that by dipping into that reserve, the Council could possibly further lower Belton’s tax rate. “Then we need to pull from the fund balance to keep our budget flat — I think we pull a little bit more than what we were planning, and we see what the sales tax does. I think those items that we want to add back in are still important.”
O’Banion reiterated a point he has made repeatedly since the coronavirus crisis started.
“This is taxpayer money, and right now taxpayers are hurting. We need to keep that in mind that our taxpayers are feeling the pain of the COVID-19,” he said. “I can’t in good conscience keep taking more of their money than we have been when we know they’re hurting.”
Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter expressed a willingness to implement O’Banion’s idea. But he agreed with Mayor Marion Grayson that future adjustments to the tax rate would be difficult because they have been hamstrung by the Texas Legislature.
“I think we need to determine collectively what our goals are… for our fund balance,” Councilman Craig Pearson said.
The city manager advised Council members about using the fund balance on anything that would not be a one-time purchase, such as funding new positions.
The City Council will adopt a tax rate and budget later this summer.