Local businesses prepare for the holiday weekend with sales to entice Temple residents to spend money locally.
Temple Chamber of Commerce Vice President Whitney Theriot said out of every dollar spent locally, about 67 cents stays in Temple.
“Looking at the bigger picture, think how those dollars spent in the greater Temple area make our community a little bit better,” she said. “The local businesses where you shop, dine or play, employ our family, friends, and neighbors. They pay taxes which help provide essential services like police, fire and rescue, infrastructure improvements, schools, and parks.”
The Hub, located at 7 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, offers a wide array of items from more than 50 local vendors.
“We bring people from local businesses that want to start something new,” Madison Sanchez, The Hub’s afternoon manager, said. “They all have their own booths, and they can bring whatever products they want. You can find anything and everything here. We have pretty much something for everybody.”
Sanchez said each vendor features their own sale prices during the holiday weekend.
Just a block down the road, Twice Upon a Clothesline, a store with a 44-year history at 6 S. Second St., gives items a second chance to be loved.
“We sell a little bit of everything,” owner Lisa Jones said. “We have men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, home décor, shoes, purses, jewelry. We sell it all. Everything we have is consignment. Everything is basically one of a kind. You’re not going to walk into another store and find the same things.”
Jones said during Black Friday, shoppers who spend $20 or more would have a chance to earn discounts and get an edible holiday staple.
“We will have candy canes, and they pull one with a discount on it,” she said. “They can get discounts from $1-5 on their purchase.”
Darling Décor and More, Darling Décor Plus and Darling Décor thrift store in downtown Temple, all owned by Leah McHorse, offer people a chance to decorate their house by a fusion of vintage and modern styles.
“I love to decorate the old with the new,” McHorse said. “We carry anything from antiques to new items. I love antiques because they’re usually attached to a fond memory. If something makes you smile and reflect on your childhood, then it should be part of your life.”
Her stores on Main and First streets will offer specials throughout the shop and a gift with every purchase.
The Book Cellar at 3 W. Central Ave. offers the perfect gift for the bookworm or collector in your family.
“We have everything from free books to $1,000 books,” owner Jimmy Clack said. “I got collectible coins, collectible knives, books, and sports memorabilia. We have a little bit of everything.”
Clack said he would offer a 10% storewide discount during the holiday weekend.