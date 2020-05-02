With unemployment claims in the United States surpassing 26 million in the last five weeks as a result of COVID-19, 1.26 million Texans have sought unemployment benefits during that same period — roughly 9 percent of the state’s work force.
“We have seen an increase in unemployment claims in the area, specifically the industries that are really being affected the most … full-service restaurants, accommodations and entertainment venues,” Charley Ayres, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas’ director of industry and education partnerships, told the Telegram.
But Ayres made sure to mention how other industries have been impacted in the opposite direction.
“We have a great number of industries that are impacted the other way. For example, with grocery and distribution, they have been hiring as many people as they can get,” Ayres said. “So we’ve just been in the process to connect the individuals who have been displaced with job opportunities that are current and out there.”
Bell County residents filed 11,002 unemployment claims during the Texas Workforce Commission’s March 18 through April 18 reporting period.
The commission is reporting Bell County’s top five unemployment industries to be full-service restaurants, dentist offices, limited-service restaurants, elementary and secondary schools, and beauty salons.
The top five unemployment claims by industry in Texas are full-service restaurants, 120,216; dentist offices, 41,811; hotels and motels, except casino hotels, 37,141; limited-service restaurants, 27,179; and department stores, 26,000.
Women in Bell County have accounted for 6,735 claims during this period, while men tallied 4,261, according to Texas Workforce Commission data.
Just 7,786 of the 11,002 claimants were reported to be monetarily eligible — meaning they have sufficient qualifying earnings over a certain period to make a claim for unemployment compensation.
Temple’s three main ZIP codes (76501, 76502 and 76504) — a population of 82,558 — have generated 2,549 unemployment claims during the commission’s March 18 through April 18 reporting period. More than half of the claimants in this region were monetarily eligible.
Belton’s 76513 ZIP code, which also includes residents in Morgan’s Point Resort and western Temple, had 975 individuals file for employment during the same period — roughly 3 percent of the ZIP code’s 38,876 population.
Unemployment forecast
MoneyGeek — a San Francisco-based business focused on personal finance — “has forecasted peak coronavirus-related unemployment in Greater Killeen to be 25 percent” — or 44,500 claims.
“You’ll see forecasted unemployment and our methodology, how it compares to the (last recession), a breakdown of employment by sector, and local resources for people to find help during this time,” Hillary Adler, MoneyGeek’s director of marketing, said in a news release.
Coryell County residents filed 1,748 claims for unemployment during the Texas Workforce Commission’s March 18 through April 18 reporting period. The county’s top five unemployment industries are full-service restaurants, frozen specialty food manufacturing, dentist offices, administrative management consulting services, and elementary and secondary schools.
Seventy percent of the applicants were monetarily eligible.
Unemployment claims during that period accounted for 2 percent of the county’s 25,288 population. Those 439 claimants come from full-service restaurants, dentist offices, child day care services, support activities for oil and gas operations, and department stores.
County figures
Milam County — with a population of 25,288 — has produced 439 unemployment claims, according to the commission. Similarly to Bell County and Coryell County, Milam County’s top unemployment claim industry is full-service restaurants. Dentist offices, child day care services, support activities or oil and gas operations, and department stores also are among the most impacted industries. Of those applicants, 337 were reported eligible monetarily eligible.
Detailed unemployment claimant counts for Falls County, 343; McLennan County, 7,608; Lampasas County, 498; Burnet County, 1,405; and Williamson County, 23,211, can be found on the Texas Workforce Commission’s UI claimant online dashboard.
Ayres noted how the Texas Workforce Commission typically runs behind for data collecting purposes, so April unemployment numbers might not be released for a couple of weeks.
“The unemployment numbers run behind in order to collect the data,” Ayres said. “When we collected March’s data, we were around 4.9 percent. And we’ve been below 4 percent for a long time.”
However, Ayres believes businesses will start needing individuals to come back and work as Bell County and the rest of the state starts to slowly reopen.
“I think a lot of these folks are going to need these people to come back to work. Obviously, other sectors may take a while to take that effect, but it sure seems like there’s a lot of activity already.”
Online
To view Texas unemployment claims by county, ZIP code or region, visit the Texas Workforce Commission’s UI claimant online dashboard at https://texasmapsonline.com/por tal/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=e3e490c4196a45868610f65b72e9f303
To check out MoneyGeek’s forecast for the Killeen-Temple area, visit https://www.moneygeek.com/coronavirus/unemployment-statistics-forecast/us/tx/killeen