After moving from Killeen, a new restaurant will open Saturday in downtown Temple serving a taste of the Caribbean.
Ras Kitchen announced its plans earlier this week to open its doors Saturday, serving authentic Jamaican cuisine. Owner and chef Norris Barr moved the restaurant from Killeen to be more centrally located in Bell County.
The restaurant, located at 17 S. Main St., will open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and serves a variety of food and new menu items.
“(Barr) has done things in Central Texas for about a decade so he has a lot of customers even outside of Bell County … who travel to come eat,” wife Emilie Wright said. “So we are excited to present them with a bigger space to bring their family.”
Barr was born in Jamaica, learning to cook from his grandmother before moving away from the island when he was 18.
Since leaving the island, Barr has worked in various restaurants all over the country before settling down in Killen and eventually opening his own restaurant.
The restaurant will feature a variety of dishes aimed at giving everyone, from those who like meat and seafood to vegetarians, something they can enjoy. Dishes include authentic meals such as jerk chicken, whole red snapper and stew.
Ras Kitchen will also serve a selection of juices made by Barr, from sorrel ginger to pineapple moss.
Barr said he loves to cook, able to stay in the kitchen for long stretches of time without being bothered, and hopes to share that love with the community.
“In Jamaica we always party, we always eat and we are always having fun, so we are bringing it here,” Barr said.