Bell County residents interested in casting a ballot in upcoming municipal elections next month must register on Thursday to participate.
Thursday is the final day in Texas for voters to make sure they are registered for this election cycle. Those interested in casting a ballot are able to submit an application either by mail or by visiting the election offices, libraries or Texas Department of Public Safety offices in the area.
County officials have previously stressed that those who have moved around in the county or the state since the last time they voted need to update their voter information.
To register to vote in Texas, residents must be turning 18 years old by Election Day, cannot be convicted of a felony and must be a United States citizen.
This year’s municipal elections will include various local races, including those in Temple, Belton and the surrounding school districts.
Three key contested elections this year are for the District 2, District 3 and District 4 seats on the Temple City Council, which are all contested.
District 2’s contested race will see incumbent Mayor pro tem Judy Morales face off against her challenger Zoe Grant, the president of the Temple NAACP.
Incumbent Councilwoman Susan Long is vying against resident Steven Patterson for the Precinct 3 seat.
Temple’s District 4 will have a contested race between former Councilman Mike Pilkington and resident Christine Rahm after Councilman Wendell Williams resigned in February.
The other contested election this year is for two at-large seats on Belton Independent School District’s school board. Incumbent Janet Leigh will face challengers Rucker Preston, executive director of Temple-based Family Promise of East Bell County, and Jason Wolfe, a district booster.
Voters will decide on the two at-large seats, in which the top vote-getters will be elected.
Other local elections in the area will include the cities of Troy, Morgan’s Point Resort, Rogers, Bartlett, Harker Heights, Killeen, as well as Central Texas College, Florence ISD, Bartlett ISD, and Killeen ISD.
Early voting, which will last just over one week, is set to begin on April 24 and last until May 2.
In Temple, officials said that early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 24 through April 28, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1 and May 2.
Belton officials said voters casting a ballot in their election can do so from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the early voting period at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, located at 400 N. Wall St.