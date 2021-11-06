BELTON — Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Saturday issued two boil water notices due to water line breaks.
The notices affect customers who live north of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190, the supplier said.
To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water used for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rolling, vigorous boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, customers can purchase bottled water or obtain from another suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions may call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.