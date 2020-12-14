A BNSF Railway train that blocked the 25th Street railroad crossing in Temple over the weekend has been cleared, officials said.
Motorists and residents were unable to cross on 25th Street near West Avenue F since at least Sunday morning, according to social media posts.
Ben Wilemon, a spokesman for BNSF Railway, said the train was cleared from the crossing Monday afternoon.
“Unfortunately, the train did not completely fit into the siding, leaving an extended portion over the crossing,” Wilemon said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused for Temple’s residents and motorists. If there is a future blocking issue of this nature, we ask that citizens contact us at 1-800-832-5452 so we can work to address the concern in a timely manner.”